NEWS

School bus inspections find alarming number of violations

School bus inspections find alarming number of violations

More than 240 violations, many of which are considered serious, were found during random inspections on 1,696 buses used to transport students to school in different parts of Greece on the first day of the new academic year on Monday.

According to the findings of the Traffic Police, published on Tuesday, 102 of the 244 violations concerned problems with the tachograph, which has been mandatory on school buses since 2016, while another 37 citations were for worn tires.

Moreover, the drivers of 21 buses were cited for exceeding the speed limit, 20 did not have the special certificate needed to do the job, four did not have a fire extinguisher and two did not have a basic emergency medicine kit, the Traffic Police’s report noted.

Other citations were for not having insurance for the vehicle, violating working hours and miscellaneous oversights.

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Rail service knocked out after storm Daniel
NEWS

Rail service knocked out after storm Daniel

Traffic between Athens and Thessaloniki disrupted due to flooding
NEWS

Traffic between Athens and Thessaloniki disrupted due to flooding

Attiki Odos Exit 8 shutdown in Piraeus direction
NEWS

Attiki Odos Exit 8 shutdown in Piraeus direction

Attica Group CEO resigns after man’s death in Piraeus
NEWS

Attica Group CEO resigns after man’s death in Piraeus

Hellenic Railways releases useful new train app
NEWS

Hellenic Railways releases useful new train app

Section of Athens-Thessaloniki motorway closed due to flooding
NEWS

Section of Athens-Thessaloniki motorway closed due to flooding