School bus inspections find alarming number of violations

More than 240 violations, many of which are considered serious, were found during random inspections on 1,696 buses used to transport students to school in different parts of Greece on the first day of the new academic year on Monday.

According to the findings of the Traffic Police, published on Tuesday, 102 of the 244 violations concerned problems with the tachograph, which has been mandatory on school buses since 2016, while another 37 citations were for worn tires.

Moreover, the drivers of 21 buses were cited for exceeding the speed limit, 20 did not have the special certificate needed to do the job, four did not have a fire extinguisher and two did not have a basic emergency medicine kit, the Traffic Police’s report noted.

Other citations were for not having insurance for the vehicle, violating working hours and miscellaneous oversights.