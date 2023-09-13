Artemida murders may be linked to French killings

A double homicide in early August in the Chatonnay region of southeastern France is suspected of being connected to the execution Monday afternoon of six young Turks with French travel documents in the town of Artemida (Loutsa) in East Attica.

In the French case, two Turkish nationals traveling with fake Bulgarian identity cards were found dead. One of the victims had been shot 12 times in the chest and head, while the second had been shot once in the chest.

They had been found dead inside a house they had rented through the Airbnb app. According to recent reports in France’s Le Point, the double murder in southeastern France bore the hallmarks of the Dalton gang led by the Turkish criminal Baris Boyun.

According to the Turkish news agency IHA, and information from Turkish security sources, the six men, who were shot dead with more than 60 bullets on Monday, belonged to the group run by Boyun, who is allegedly responsible for a series of armed incidents in Turkey and France. and has reportedly taken refuge in Italy.

One of the victims, identified as Doruk B., had managed to elude Turkish police officers during a chase a few months ago. Instead, his accomplice had been arrested while attempting to flee to Georgia and had confessed during interrogation that Doruk B. had fled to Greece. Some other members of Boyun’s gang (Dalton according to the French press) also fled to Greece after the double homicide in southeastern France.

The six young Turks reportedly arrived in Greece in early August. One of them had been arrested during the summer for illegal entry into the country. Initially, they rented an apartment in Palaio Faliro, southern Athens, through the Airbnb application, while in the last week they had settled in a house in the area of Artemida.