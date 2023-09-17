NEWS

Storm Daniel aftermath: waters recede in Lake Karla

[InTime News]

In Magnesia, central Greece, the problems accumulated by storm Daniel’s disaster continue to plague the residents. However, there is hope for improvement. 

The water level in Karla is gradually receding and the risk of flooding the neighboring villages in Magnesia and Larissa is reduced since the flow of Pinios waters to the area is decreasing.

However, the residents in Stefanovikio, Rizomylos, and Kanalia of Magnesia, as well as in the villages of Sotirio, Achillio, Modestos, and Amygdali of Larissa are still on alert and with the fear of the overflow of Lake Karla.

In Volos, the situation remains disappointing, since for the 13th day the residents of the urban complex are deprived of drinking water, as the supplied water is not suitable, according to the measurements that have been made and the reports of the Ministry of Health.

A cloud of dust hangs over Volos, since the dried mud turns into a white powder that covers everything, affecting the people that go about their lives in the center of the city. 

The view of the coasts and beaches of Pagasitikos where large amounts of floating materials cover the surface making it impossible to approach the sea for those who want to swim. The Laskaridis Foundation has sent the Typhoon boat to Pagasitikos to clean the coasts.

Typhoon is already active on the eastern coast of Pelion and the beaches of Ai Giannis and Papa Nero have been cleaned, removing hundreds of tons of garbage and debris from the recent storm.

