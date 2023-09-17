NEWS

Efi Achtsioglou: SYRIZA will not settle for Mitsotakis’ survival plan

Former labor minister and candidate for the presidency of SYRIZA, Efi Achtsioglou made comments after exercising her right to vote at the polling station of Peristeri on Sunday.

“Today is a great day, it is a day of democratic participation, a day of strengthening the progressive faction, a day of renewal for the modern left,” said the Achtsioglou.

Achtsioglou stated that “it is an important day for the progressive citizens of this country” and emphasized that “since this morning thousands of people are sending a clear message, that the SYRIZA Progressive Alliance is coming back strong.”

“We are ready to respond to their request, to the request of Greek society for a better life, with equality, justice and security,” she underlined.

“Yesterday Mr. Mitsotakis told us that his plan for the next few years is to survive. We will not take it,” she said. “Today we send the first message, and tomorrow we claim the life we ​​deserve,” she concluded.

 

