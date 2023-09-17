NEWS

Stefanos Tzoumakas: to re-stablish SYRIZA’s credibility

Stefanos Tzoumakas, candidate for the SYRIZA presidency cast his vote at the electoral center of Kallithea, Athens on Sunday.

Tzoumakas called on party members and every democratic and progressive citizen to participate in the process for the election of a new SYRIZA president “in order to change course.”

As he noted, “We have the opportunity to create a political and social majority party to take over the governance of the country. To promote politics and the economy. To isolate the wretchedness of substituting politics for entanglement and parasitic interests. To isolate phenomena of decline, political degeneration, and minority practices in the progressive movement. To re-establish the credibility and acceptance of SYRIZA-PS, as a popular party, as an alternative party. For the country, for the great majority of citizens. We have the potential, we deserve it, we can.”

