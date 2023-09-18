Two Turkish nationals arrested for espionage

Two Turkish nationals were arrested for espionage after they were seen flying a drone over a Navy station on the island of Poros, south of Athens, last Saturday, police sources said Monday.

The two suspects then left the island but police located and arrested them in Monemvasia, a town in the region of Laconia, on the southern part of the Peloponnese peninsula.

Police informed Greece’s Intelligence Service EYP which is examining the recorded material to assess the seriousness of the incident.