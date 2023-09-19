NEWS

Parking attendant killer remanded to pretrial custody

Parking attendant killer remanded to pretrial custody
[InTime News]

A 68-year-old man who shot and killed a parking attendant in the capital’s port city of Piraeus over a trivial grievance has been remanded into pretrial custody.

The suspect has been charged with the willful homicide of the 39-year-old father of three, identified only as an Albanian national. 

He has also been charged with the illegal possession and use of a weapon.

According to the case file, the 68-year-old shot the parking attendant once in the chest and again, after he collapsed to the ground, in the head with a shotgun he had fetched from his house nearby after getting into an argument with the 39-year-old over the parking lot’s operation.

Witnesses reportedly told police that the elderly man was known in the neighborhood as a troublemaker and had gotten into verbal altercations with his victim on several occasions prior to Friday’s shooting.

State broadcaster ERT said that the 68-year-old expressed remorse for killing the younger man during his deposition on Tuesday. He will be held in the psychiatric wing of Korydallos Prison pending his trial.

 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man accused of violating hunting laws after killing, grilling hedgehogs
NEWS

Man accused of violating hunting laws after killing, grilling hedgehogs

Romanian monk charged for assaulting fellow monk on Mount Athos
NEWS

Romanian monk charged for assaulting fellow monk on Mount Athos

Two Turkish nationals arrested for espionage
NEWS

Two Turkish nationals arrested for espionage

Anarchist group damages Attics Group offices over ferry passenger’s death
NEWS

Anarchist group damages Attics Group offices over ferry passenger’s death

Loutsa killings linked to cocaine trafficking gang
NEWS

Loutsa killings linked to cocaine trafficking gang

Woman in Crete arrested after leaving kids home alone
NEWS

Woman in Crete arrested after leaving kids home alone