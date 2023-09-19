Parking attendant killer remanded to pretrial custody

A 68-year-old man who shot and killed a parking attendant in the capital’s port city of Piraeus over a trivial grievance has been remanded into pretrial custody.

The suspect has been charged with the willful homicide of the 39-year-old father of three, identified only as an Albanian national.

He has also been charged with the illegal possession and use of a weapon.

According to the case file, the 68-year-old shot the parking attendant once in the chest and again, after he collapsed to the ground, in the head with a shotgun he had fetched from his house nearby after getting into an argument with the 39-year-old over the parking lot’s operation.

Witnesses reportedly told police that the elderly man was known in the neighborhood as a troublemaker and had gotten into verbal altercations with his victim on several occasions prior to Friday’s shooting.

State broadcaster ERT said that the 68-year-old expressed remorse for killing the younger man during his deposition on Tuesday. He will be held in the psychiatric wing of Korydallos Prison pending his trial.