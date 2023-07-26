Civil servants to see raises, tax cuts equal to a month’s extra salary says PM

The new raises that will be legislated by the Finance Ministry’s bill to boost incomes and families will include raises and lower taxes resulting in an extra month’s salary per year for 650,000 civil servants, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in Parliament on Wednesday, noting that main opposition SYRIZA and PASOK will vote down the first such raises for them in the last 14 years.

In his address in Parliament ahead of a vote later the same day, Mitsotakis reiterated the permanent measures to support families, vulnerable households, and youth through the raise of the tax-free cap by 1,000 euros per child, a regulation affecting 1,340,000 Greeks.

The measures he referred to, which have been extensively explained in the media, include among others the continued untaxed of 22-100 euros per month to 3 million Greek families for food bills (Market Pass). The subsidy will continue as long as high food prices continue, Mitsotakis said.

The bill includes measures budgeted at 1.1 billion euros annually and covers 50% of the government’s four-year plan of 9.1 billion euros, he added. [AMNA]