NEWS

Euclid Tsakalotos: reliable unifying left

Euclid Tsakalotos: reliable unifying left
[InTime News]

Former finance minister and candidate for the SYRIZA presidency Euclid Tsakalotos exercised his right to vote at the electoral center of Nea Ionia, Athens.

“It is an important day, an important day for SYRIZA and society, and it is also an important day for the world of the Left” declared Tsakalotos.

“I hope we move forward with our values, our analyses, our proposals so that the country can change the paradigm and bring something new that it needs so much after the crises it has gone through,” he said.

Tsakalotos noted that his slogan was “reliable, unifying, left”, adding that he believes that the future can be better “if the people of the Left are on guard to change the paradigm.”

Elections Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Stefanos Tzoumakas: to re-stablish SYRIZA’s credibility
NEWS

Stefanos Tzoumakas: to re-stablish SYRIZA’s credibility

Efi Achtsioglou: SYRIZA will not settle for Mitsotakis’ survival plan
NEWS

Efi Achtsioglou: SYRIZA will not settle for Mitsotakis’ survival plan

High turnout at SYRIZA elections
NEWS

High turnout at SYRIZA elections

Five candidates vying for presidency of SYRIZA οn Sunday
NEWS

Five candidates vying for presidency of SYRIZA οn Sunday

SYRIZA presents election schedule for Sunday
NEWS

SYRIZA presents election schedule for Sunday

Outsider to boost voter turnout in SYRIZA election
NEWS

Outsider to boost voter turnout in SYRIZA election