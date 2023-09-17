Euclid Tsakalotos: reliable unifying left

Former finance minister and candidate for the SYRIZA presidency Euclid Tsakalotos exercised his right to vote at the electoral center of Nea Ionia, Athens.

“It is an important day, an important day for SYRIZA and society, and it is also an important day for the world of the Left” declared Tsakalotos.

“I hope we move forward with our values, our analyses, our proposals so that the country can change the paradigm and bring something new that it needs so much after the crises it has gone through,” he said.

Tsakalotos noted that his slogan was “reliable, unifying, left”, adding that he believes that the future can be better “if the people of the Left are on guard to change the paradigm.”