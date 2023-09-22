Number of unemployed falls to 12-year low in August

The number of unemployed people registered in the Public Employment Service (DYPA) dipped to below 900,000 for the first time in 12 years in August, new data from the agency shows.

Some 897,543 unemployed people were on DYPA’s books in August, the lowest figure since the 763,305 registered in August 2011.

The latest figure is represents a 5% decrease on the same month in 2022.

However, the number of long-term unemployed remains high, accounting for almost a half a million people, or 55.2% of the total.