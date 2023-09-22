NEWS

Twenty-two people arrested ahead of major soccer match

Police announced the arrest of 22 people during checks before the Panathinaikos and Olympiakos Europa League soccer matches on Thursday, at OAKA and the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium respectively.

More specifically, 21 people were found in possession of 18.2 grams of cannabis, 10 homemade joints, five cannabis grinders, six laser pens and a laser beam emitting device, as well as a switchblade.

Another man was arrested outside the Karaiskakis Stadium for “inciting other fans against police officers” and injuring an officer.

Soccer Crime

