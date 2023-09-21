More police blunders in Croatian hooligan case

There seems to have been no shortage of police blunders regarding the deadly clashes last month between Dinamo Zagreb hooligans and AEK Athens diehards on the eve of a Champions League qualifier in the Greek capital.

Kathimerini understands that police revoked their identification of a 43-year-old suspect, pursuant to which an arrest warrant had been issued and executed. He had been initially identified by police as the organizer of a group of hooligans after analysis of security camera footage around AEK’s stadium.

Further investigation soon established he was not the man in the video and he was finally released on September 4 after a decision by a judicial council.

The mistake added to the Hellenic Police’s chain of errors in the case, beginning with the entry into Greece of 150 hooligans, even though Croatian and Montenegrin authorities had given early warning of their arrival.