Most drowned farm animals have been removed in Thessaly, says minister

Dead animals lie on the mud after heavy rains in Volos, central Greece, on Sept. 6, 2023. [Thodoris Nikolaou/AP]

The removal of dead farm animals in Thessaly is 75% complete, Deputy Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Evangelos Tournas said in Parliament on Monday.

He was responding to a question tabled in Parliament by Plefsi Zois party leader Zoi Konstantopoulou about progress in the collection of farm animals that drowned during unprecedented rain and floods in central Greece.

As Tournas said, the Agricultural Development Ministry has “registered the losses and gone ahead to remove, bury or cremate dead animals. Some 110,000 dead animals and 135,000 poultry have been registered as lost. At this point, 75% of the dead animals have been collected and the remainder are in stagnant waters.” He added that farmers have claimed higher numbers of animals owned. Floods, he clarified, killed “110,000 animals compared to 1.7 million registered and declared in the region of Thessaly. In other words, only 7% of animals were lost in Thessaly, and, of course, a much lower number of them compared to the total national number.” [AMNA]

