NEWS

Emergency apparatus on alert ahead of storm Elias, says minister

Emergency apparatus on alert ahead of storm Elias, says minister
[InTime News]

The state’s emergency apparatus is on high alert ahead of the onset of storm Elias, Climate Change and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias has said.

The fire service, the Special Disaster Response Unit (EMAK), armed forces, police and the Thessaly Regional Authority are all on high alert, added Kikilias, speaking at the civil protection coordination center in the central Greek city of Larissa.

More than 1,600 police officers, 2 army platoons, 70 EMAK personnel and more than 110 earth machine operators are on standby, he said.

Referring to the impact of the recent storm Daniel on the region of Thessaly, Kikilias said that the regional authority has made tremendous efforts, despite obstacles, “to extend streambeds, working  on bridges, streams and rivers, and in remote, hard-to-reach areas.”

Elaborating on the human resources available ahead of Elias, Fire Service Chief of Operations Lieutenant General Thanassis Balafas said that there are 650 firefighters with 140 fire engines in Thesally. In addition, there are also boats from 4 special disaster units (EMAK) and from 2 forest operations units (EMODE), as well as 3 fire service and 2 army helicopters.

“We have forces situated at three key intersection points so that we can quickly reach all the villages that had to be evacuated last time,” he added.

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Storm Elias caused Athens-Patra national road to close
NEWS

Storm Elias caused Athens-Patra national road to close

More storms to hit Thessaly Mon to Wed
NEWS

More storms to hit Thessaly Mon to Wed

Regions need more revenue
NEWS

Regions need more revenue

Thessaly at the center of new wave of bad weather
NEWS

Thessaly at the center of new wave of bad weather

Safety precautions in Larissa after weather emergency forecast
NEWS

Safety precautions in Larissa after weather emergency forecast

Coordination meeting on Sunday in view of weather emergency forecast
NEWS

Coordination meeting on Sunday in view of weather emergency forecast