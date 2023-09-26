NEWS

Storm Elias continues, bringing heavy showers and thunderstorms until Thursday

Storm Elias continues, bringing heavy showers and thunderstorms until Thursday
[InTime News]

The Elias weather system was affecting several parts of the country on Tuesday, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail and lightning.

All school units in the municipality of Xylokastro remained closed on Tuesday, by order of the town’s mayor.

Heavy rain and hail created problems in the regional network of Epirus, as well as in central roads of Trikala.

According to meteo.gr/National Observatory of Athens, intense phenomena are expected during the rest of Tuesday in the Ionian Sea area, western and central areas of the country, the Peloponnese, Thessaly and Epirus. The phenomena in some areas will be accompanied by hail, mainly in western Greece and the central Ionian islands.

The areas that will receive the highest amounts of rain on Tuesday are Kefalonia, Lefkada, Aitoloakarnania, Evrytania, Fokida, Fthiotida, Ilia, Achaia, Corinthia and, from late afternoon, Karditsa and Trikala.

On Wednesday, the phenomena will worsen further and mostly affect the central, eastern and southern parts of the country. Their intensity is forecast to be greatest in eastern and southern Thessaly, in Evia, the Sporades islands, central and eastern parts and the Peloponnese, especially the central and northern parts, which are expected to receive the largest quantities of rain.

The regions that will be affected include the prefecture of Attica and the city of Athens. Rains and storms will also forecast on several Aegean islands and Crete, especially in the prefecture of Chania. [AMNA]

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Central Greece braces for onslaught of Storm Elias
NEWS

Central Greece braces for onslaught of Storm Elias

Emergency apparatus on alert ahead of storm Elias, says minister
NEWS

Emergency apparatus on alert ahead of storm Elias, says minister

Storm Elias caused Athens-Patra national road to close
NEWS

Storm Elias caused Athens-Patra national road to close

More storms to hit Thessaly Mon to Wed
NEWS

More storms to hit Thessaly Mon to Wed

Regions need more revenue
NEWS

Regions need more revenue

Thessaly at the center of new wave of bad weather
NEWS

Thessaly at the center of new wave of bad weather