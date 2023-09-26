Storm Elias continues, bringing heavy showers and thunderstorms until Thursday

The Elias weather system was affecting several parts of the country on Tuesday, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail and lightning.

All school units in the municipality of Xylokastro remained closed on Tuesday, by order of the town’s mayor.

Heavy rain and hail created problems in the regional network of Epirus, as well as in central roads of Trikala.

According to meteo.gr/National Observatory of Athens, intense phenomena are expected during the rest of Tuesday in the Ionian Sea area, western and central areas of the country, the Peloponnese, Thessaly and Epirus. The phenomena in some areas will be accompanied by hail, mainly in western Greece and the central Ionian islands.

The areas that will receive the highest amounts of rain on Tuesday are Kefalonia, Lefkada, Aitoloakarnania, Evrytania, Fokida, Fthiotida, Ilia, Achaia, Corinthia and, from late afternoon, Karditsa and Trikala.

On Wednesday, the phenomena will worsen further and mostly affect the central, eastern and southern parts of the country. Their intensity is forecast to be greatest in eastern and southern Thessaly, in Evia, the Sporades islands, central and eastern parts and the Peloponnese, especially the central and northern parts, which are expected to receive the largest quantities of rain.

The regions that will be affected include the prefecture of Attica and the city of Athens. Rains and storms will also forecast on several Aegean islands and Crete, especially in the prefecture of Chania. [AMNA]