Investigation ordered into OAKA stadium and velodrome shut down

A preliminary investigation was ordered by Athens first instance prosecutor Antonis Eleftherianos after the government’s decision to suspend all sporting and cultural activities at the Olympic Athletic Center of Athens’ (OAKA) Olympic Stadium and the Velodrome due to public safety concerns, as was reported on Saturday.

Eleftherianos cited a study that appears to indicate that the metal construction at OAKA’s Velodrome does not meet the required levels of static efficiency.

The prosecutor ordered the investigation over a five-year period of the following: the manufacturer’s precise recommendations for maintenance and whether those were duly followed; if there were recommendations from other bodies for periodic maintenance, to whom they were submitted and what was their outcome; what was the reasoning that gave rise to the current study which revealed the structural problems.

The preliminary investigation will be carried out by prosecutor Nikolaos Margaritis, who is expected to focus, among other issues, on exposing the public to danger and violation of building safety rules.