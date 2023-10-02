Births in Greece post further 10.3 pct drop in 2022

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) has released data on demographic indicators in Greece for 2022, encompassing vital events such as births, deaths, marriages, and registered partnerships for that year.

For the first time in this publication, statistical data on divorces (irrevocable court decisions and dissolutions of marriage by notarial act) from 2018 to 2022 have been included. The source of all this data is the civil registry offices of Greek municipal uthorities.

In 2022, the number of live births totaled 76,541 (39,558 boys and 36,983 girls), marking a 10.3% decrease compared to the 85,346 births (43,998 boys and 41,348 girls) in 2021. It’s important to note that these figures do not include stillbirths, which numbered 446 in 2022, showing a 1.5% decrease from the 453 stillbirths in 2021.

In 2022, there were 140,801 deaths (70,802 men and 69,999 women), representing a 2.2% decrease from the 143,923 deaths (73,420 men and 70,503 women) in 2021. The number of infant deaths in 2022 was 239, resulting in a reduced infant mortality rate (the number of deaths of infants aged less than one year per 1,000 live births) from 3.48 in 2021 to 3.12 in 2022.

Marriages in 2022 amounted to 43,355 (21,381 religious and 21,974 civil marriages), showing a 6.4% increase compared to 40,759 marriages (18,487 religious and 22,272 civil marriages) in 2021. Furthermore, the number of registered partnerships saw a 13.9% increase, rising from 11,550 in 2021 to 13,157 in 2022. This figure includes 394 partnerships between men and 113 between women.

In 2022, divorces amounted to 14,477, marking a 4.0% increase compared to 2021 (13,921 divorces). Regarding the type of divorce, eight out of ten divorces issued in the last five years were by mutual consent.

In 2022, out of the total number of divorces, 11,638 were by mutual consent (80.4%), 1,906 were contested divorces (13.2%), while for 933 divorces (6.4%), the type of divorce was not declared. Most of the divorce decrees in 2022 involved individuals aged 40-44 years (17.8% men and 20.0% women), followed by persons aged 45-49 (17.6% men and 16.4% women).

In 2022, 65.6% of divorces were among couples who had been married for 10 years or more (9,500 divorces). The ratio of divorces per 100 marriages in 2022 was 33.4, compared to 34.2 in 2021, 41.2 in 2020, 32.1 in 2019, and 32.8 in 2018. [AMNA]