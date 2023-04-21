NEWS

Most born in 1980s better educated than parents

Most born in 1980s better educated than parents

The majority (70%) of people born in the 1980s in Greece achieved a higher level of education than their parents as a result of the significant expansion of the educational system over the last four decades, according to a study by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) think tank. 

This indicator of absolute intergenerational mobility in education puts Greece high in international rankings (10th out of 36 high-income economies).

The study aimed to assess the role of socio-economic background in the cognitive performance and future plans of secondary school students in Greece, using a wide range of data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Program for International Student Assessment (PISA).

Among many conclusions drawn in the study was that the expansion of the education system has not led to a significant reduction in social inequalities.

Education Society Survey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Survey exposes gender inequality at universities
NEWS

Survey exposes gender inequality at universities

High school students brief PM on their Pandemic Museum project
NEWS

High school students brief PM on their Pandemic Museum project

University pick based on proximity, job prospects 
HIGHER EDUCATION

University pick based on proximity, job prospects 

Inequality weighs on higher education
NEWS

Inequality weighs on higher education

PM Mitsotakis receives Iranian ace student Kouros Baigi at Maximos Mansion
NEWS

PM Mitsotakis receives Iranian ace student Kouros Baigi at Maximos Mansion

Student elections set to be held on May 10
NEWS

Student elections set to be held on May 10