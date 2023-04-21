Most born in 1980s better educated than parents

The majority (70%) of people born in the 1980s in Greece achieved a higher level of education than their parents as a result of the significant expansion of the educational system over the last four decades, according to a study by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) think tank.

This indicator of absolute intergenerational mobility in education puts Greece high in international rankings (10th out of 36 high-income economies).

The study aimed to assess the role of socio-economic background in the cognitive performance and future plans of secondary school students in Greece, using a wide range of data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Program for International Student Assessment (PISA).

Among many conclusions drawn in the study was that the expansion of the education system has not led to a significant reduction in social inequalities.