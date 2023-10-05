Cadastre to tackle backlog with help of private lawyers

The National Cadastre currently has at least 150,000 contracts awaiting transfer. However, despite this backlog, it remains committed to its goal of closing mortgage offices by January 2024, a crucial milestone for transitioning to a new era of property management.

To achieve this objective, it plans to enlist private lawyers, offering them higher compensation and the option to work remotely, allowing them to conduct the initial legal checks on contracts and other pending transactions. A digital platform for that purpose will go live on October 15.

Announcing the news Tuesday, Deputy Digital Governance Minister Konstantinos Kyranakis added that the primary reason for the delays is the legal scrutiny of transactions, with some cases taking up to three years.

He said lawyers with a high error rate in contract reviews would be removed from the system, although he did not say how.