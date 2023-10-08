NEWS

Greek local elections from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday

Voting for Greece’s local elections commenced at 7 a.m. on Sunday and will continue until 7 p.m.

The electoral body consists of 9,775,181 Greek citizens, from which 465,218 young citizens vote for the first time in local elections, and another 17,957 European citizens. 

In local elections, citizens have the right to vote only in the municipalities in which they are registered. Voters can find out where they are registered by visiting https://mpp.ypes.gov.gr/.

