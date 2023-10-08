Three arrests in Karditsa for vote buying

Three people were arrested, on Saturday at noon in the area of ​​Karditsa, for vote buying, while four more people are being sought, according to a statement from the General Regional Police Directorate Thessaly.

There was a complaint, according to which four persons, three of whom were the arrested, had purchased 500 ID cards for a fee of 50 euros each.

Their houses were searched and the total sum of 25,950 euros was found and confiscated.

Those arrested will be taken to the Criminal Prosecutor of Karditsa, while the preliminary investigation is carried out by the Karditsa Security Department.