American Hellenic Institute condemns attack on Israel

People walk through the wreckage of a Tel Aviv neighborhood that was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, on Saturday night. [Moti Milrod/AP]

The American Hellenic Institute condemns the unprecedented attack on Israel and stands with the innocent civilians.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families of the innocent victims who lost their lives,” the institute wrote in the statement.

The American Hellenic Institute is a non-profit Greek-American public policy center and think tank that works to strengthen relations between the US, Greece, and Cyprus, and within the Greek-American community.