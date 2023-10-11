Holy places must inspire coexistence, says church of Greece on Middle Eastern conflict

Greek church leaders expressed their prayers on Wednesday for the atrocities in the Middle East.

During its regular meeting in Athens on Wednesday, the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece expressed its deepest regret for the hostilities in the Middle East.

The announcement addresses the tragedy experienced by the civilian population and young children, who “at this tender age face the horrors of war and the pain of death.”

Following a surprise attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip on Israel on Saturday, the ongoing tensions between the Israeli government and Hamas have escalated leading to more than 2,000 deaths on both sides.

“The Holy Places must inspire coexistence and mutual respect, not division, national rivalries and conflicts,” the church stated.

The Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate also expressed their thoughts and prayers for the Hamas attack on October 7.

“The Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate witnessed the atrocities committed in the Holy Land on October 7, 2023 with unmitigated shock and horror. We offer our prayers, our sympathy, and our solidarity to the survivors, the bereaved, and those who are still in peril,” said the archons in the announcement.