Measures tightened at potential Israeli, US targets

The security and intelligence services of Greece have been placed on a state of alert due to the flare-up in the Middle East with security measures boosted around targets of Israeli interest.

Moreover, the Israeli diplomatic delegation in the country has reportedly already asked the Greek authorities to take additional police measures. Apart from the Israeli Embassy and Consulate, measures are being taken at synagogues in and outside the capital and even schools attended by children with ties to Israel. Similar measures are also being taken at locations of US interest as the US has long been considered a close ally of Israel.

At the same time, the police special services and the National Intelligence Service are seeking to gather information on any reactions that developments in the Middle East may cause among the Palestinian communities living in Greece. Around 3,000 migrants from Palestine are being held in a closed structure on the island of Kos. Earlier this year, celebrations erupted in this facility after a deadly attack on a synagogue in East Jerusalem. After Saturday’s attack in southern Israel by Hamas, a similar incident was recorded at the migrant shelter on Samos. A video posted on a foreign website showed Palestinian refugees celebrating the Hamas attack.

Although officials appear reassuring at the moment, they are reportedly concerned in private about any reactions that an extended military operation in the Gaza Strip might provoke. Measures are also in place at Athens International Airport, from where Israeli citizens have been departing daily on commercial flights to Tel Aviv.