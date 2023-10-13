NEWS

Greece successfully concludes repatriations amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Greece has successfully repatriated its citizens from Israel. In a statement issued on Friday morning, the Foreign Ministry said that Greece was among the first nations to finalize the repatriations amid the brutal escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas.

The ministry provided a detailed account, stating, “On Monday, October 9, the initial group of 90 Greek visitors returned, followed by another 68 on Tuesday, October 10. Finally, on Thursday, October 12, 72 Greek residents in Israel who expressed a desire for repatriation were brought back.”

Furthermore, the ministry pointed out that these flights also facilitated the return of citizens from various European and third countries. Specifically, they ensured the repatriation of individuals from Austria, Germany, Israel, Albania, Belgium, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Ukraine, and Panama.

Israel War

