Today the city decides on its future, says candidate Zervas in Thessaloniki’s mayoral derby

Thessaloniki’s mayoral candidate Konstantinos Zervas made statements on Sunday after voting in the local elections runoff. Zervas is only 1.5% ahead of his opponent Stelios Angelopoulos, making predictions for the final result impossible.

“Today the city decides on its future. If we will continue together with dynamic, steady steps for the Thessaloniki of 2030 or if we will go back to the Thessaloniki of previous decades, of the mechanisms, the postponements, the cancellations,” he said on his way out of the electoral department.

“You know me very well, you know who I am, you know the work I have done, I have never hidden,” he added.

ND-backed candidate Zervas is facing Stelios Angeloudis, an independent candidate who has informal backing from PASOK, in one of the most critical contest in the runoffs. The first round’s difference between the two candidates is practically negligible at just 1.5% or 1,520 votes in favor of Zervas.