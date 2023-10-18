NEWS

Observatory in works to tackle demographic slide

In an effort to address Greece’s alarming demographic decline, which Prime Minister Kyriakos described on Tuesday as an “existential bet” for the country’s future, the Ministry of Social Cohesion and Family is reportedly planning to create an “Observatory for Demographic Policy” by the beginning of next year. 

“Our people are among the most elderly in Europe right now. In the last five years, Greek women aged 20-40 have decreased by 150,000 as a result of a decline in births that actually started in the 1980s,” Mitsotakis told the Demographics 2023: Time for Action conference. He said that the population decline is not manifested equally throughout the country.

The purpose of the observatory will be to analyze data and draft policy. It will keep tabs on births and deaths, population changes, unemployment and the job market, as well as on school capacity and especially daycare facilities. 

