NEWS

Child seriously injured after being hit by Volos bus

[Intime News]

A six-year-old child was being treated for brain injuries in a hospital in Thessaloniki after being hit by a local bus in the town of Volos, local media reported on Thursday.

The accident happened when the boy and his mother tried to cross  Anapafseos street from a point that had no pedestrian crossing, according to eye witnesses. 

The boy was taken to the hospital in Volos hospital, where the doctors decided to transfer him to Thessaloniki due to the seriousness of his injuries. 

