Hospitalizations, intubations and deaths due to SARS-CoV-2 increase

Hospitalizations, intubations and deaths due to SARS-CoV-2 over the week of October 9-15 were up compared to the previous week, according to the weekly report by the National Public Health Organisation (EODY), published on Thursday.

Hospital admissions for coronavirus (1,802) increased last week and also spiked 26% overall compared to the average weekly rate for admissions during the last four weeks.

Meanwhile, the number of new intubations (33) in the week of October 9-15 increased compared to the previous week and also in comparison to the average of new intubations in the last four weeks (15).

At present, 53 people are intubated with Covid-19 in Greek hospitals, while another 51 died. The median age of those who died was 86 (age range: 56-100).

Weekly sampling of virus loads in urban waste in Greece showed a rise in SARS-CoV-2 in 6 of 9 regions checked.

In terms of influenza (flu), there were 2 cases that required admission to an intensive care unit (ICU) in the previous week, with another four new confirmed cases registered in the same week. There was also one death from confirmed influenza that was registered during the week of October 9-15, EODY noted. [AMNA]