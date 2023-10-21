Internal report into soccer match policing finds ‘errors and omissions’

Suspected hooligans, who were arrested after a violent attack by a big group of Dinamo Zagreb supporters on fans of rival soccer club AEK in the Athens suburb of Nea Filadelfia on Monday that led to the death of a 29-year-old local man, are escorted by police to appear before an investigating magistrate, on Friday. [EPA]

An internal police investigation into the policing of a soccer match in August in which a Greek fan was fatally stabbed in a clash between rival fans in August has found that six officers made a series of errors and omissions in relation to the incident.

Michalis Katsouris, 29, was fatally stabbed by unknown persons during an attack by Dinamo Zagreb football hooligans.

According to state broadcaster ERT, a high-ranking officer recommended that the six be disciplined with penalties ranging from a simple reprimand to cash fines, the lowest punishments provided for under police regulations.

The civil protection minister has a final say in whether the officers will be disciplined.