NEWS SYRIZA TUMULT

Kasselakis warns dissenters

[InTime News]

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis has issued a fresh warning to dissenters inside the main leftist opposition, stating that those who undermine the party’s unity will not find a place on the election ballots. 

“SYRIZA represents the modern Left under my presidency, which, according to the party’s unanimous declaration, also covers the democratic center – so I fully adhere to the party’s declaration. Those who do not support the unity of SYRIZA will not be on the party’s electoral ballots,” Kasselakis told The National Herald in New York. 

Nevertheless, he emphasized that he sees no risk of division within SYRIZA in the near or distant future. 

Regarding the possibility of collaborating with the PASOK socialists, he stated, “I would be open to discussing such collaboration with transparency, provided there are shared political objectives.”

Politics

