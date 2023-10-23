NEWS

Prominent SYRIZA MEP to go independent amidst rift with new party leader

Prominent SYRIZA MEP to go independent amidst rift with new party leader
File photo.

MEP Stelios Kouloglou on Monday announced his departure from the SYRIZA European Parliament group to become an independent member in an open letter addressed to the recently-elected party leader, Stefanos Kasselakis.

Kouloglou expressed his concern, stating that “the party’s current state lacks seriousness” and criticized the emphasis on the personal life of the SYRIZA leader during the campaign for the new party leader. He remarked, “The public discourse revolved around your personal life rather than your political proposals.” He also voiced criticism of Kasselakis regarding his response to past “anti-SYRIZA and conservative writings.”

Additionally, Kouloglou alluded to a “hidden agenda” within the new SYRIZA leadership and raised questions about the manner in which Stefanos Tzoumakas, a contender in the SYRIZA leadership race, was removed from the party following his criticism of the new leader. He also expressed concerns about SYRIZA’s early reaction to developments in the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
SYRIZA’s Famellos calls for a new identity and progressive agenda ahead of congress
NEWS

SYRIZA’s Famellos calls for a new identity and progressive agenda ahead of congress

Kasselakis warns dissenters
SYRIZA TUMULT

Kasselakis warns dissenters

Van Rompuy: Greece no longer ‘sick man’ of Europe
NEWS

Van Rompuy: Greece no longer ‘sick man’ of Europe

Kasselakis moves to expel Tzoumakas from SYRIZA
NEWS

Kasselakis moves to expel Tzoumakas from SYRIZA

SYRIZA MEP warns of potential third-place finish in European elections
NEWS

SYRIZA MEP warns of potential third-place finish in European elections

Tzoumakas reiterates criticism of new SYRIZA leader
NEWS

Tzoumakas reiterates criticism of new SYRIZA leader