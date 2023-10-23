Prominent SYRIZA MEP to go independent amidst rift with new party leader

MEP Stelios Kouloglou on Monday announced his departure from the SYRIZA European Parliament group to become an independent member in an open letter addressed to the recently-elected party leader, Stefanos Kasselakis.

Kouloglou expressed his concern, stating that “the party’s current state lacks seriousness” and criticized the emphasis on the personal life of the SYRIZA leader during the campaign for the new party leader. He remarked, “The public discourse revolved around your personal life rather than your political proposals.” He also voiced criticism of Kasselakis regarding his response to past “anti-SYRIZA and conservative writings.”

Additionally, Kouloglou alluded to a “hidden agenda” within the new SYRIZA leadership and raised questions about the manner in which Stefanos Tzoumakas, a contender in the SYRIZA leadership race, was removed from the party following his criticism of the new leader. He also expressed concerns about SYRIZA’s early reaction to developments in the Israeli-Hamas conflict.