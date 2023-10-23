SYRIZA urges MEP Stelios Kouloglou to return seat

In response to MEP Stelios Kouloglou’s decision to leave the European Parliamentary group of the main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance and become an independent member, sources within the party have urged him to return his seat to SYRIZA-PA.

“Kouloglou should relinquish his seat to the party with which he was elected,” the sources said Monday.

Kouloglou made his announcement in an open letter to party leader Stefanos Kasselakis earlier Monday. In the letter, he cited a lack of a substantial opposition and the focus on the new president’s personal life in public discourse as the primary reasons for the party’s underperformance in the local government elections. [AMNA]