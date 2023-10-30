NEWS

Prosecutor to investigate the injury of the 16-year-old girl

File photo.

The First Instance Prosecutor’s Office will investigate the circumstances behind the serious injury of the 16-year-old girl that occurred during an anti-fascist event in Neo Heraklion, Athens on Saturday night.

The head of the First Instance Prosecutor’s Office, Antonis Eleftherianos, requested an urgent preliminary examination to investigate the events that led to the minor being found unconscious on the road, with a serious head injury.

The police have released a statement saying they were subjected to a severe “unprovoked attack” by a group of 50 people with covered faces. The police report that these people “immediately dispersed, without the police using their equipment.” 

After that, they spotted the injured girl lying on the ground. They reported that “in their attempt to provide first aid” the police officers were attacked again and more severely by several people, against whom the police used their equipment.

