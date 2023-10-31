NEWS

Thessaloniki: man arrested for shooting another man in genitals

Police in Thessaloniki arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of shooting a 29-year-old man, whom he suspected of having an affair with his partner, in the testicles.

The man was arrested in the western district of Dendropotamos after they received an emergency call about a man being shot.

Police and local media said the suspect called the 29-year-old man, a computer technician, to his home to search his partner’s computer as he suspected she was having an affair.

As the technician searched the computer, the suspect came to the conclusion that his partner was cheating with him.

Producing a modified handgun, he shot him in the testicles.

The technician was taken to AHEPA hospital, where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening. 

The 40-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Police at the scene also arrested two young women (aged 17 and 18) for attempting to hide the weapon used in the shooting and a quantity of cocaine, respectively.

Crime

