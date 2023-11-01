NEWS

Stolen church icons and wood carvings located in Attica monastery

Police announced on Wednesday that seven church icons and wood-carved bema doors of archaeological value were located at a Monastery in Attica.

On Tuesday morning, the police with a team of archaeologists specializing in the Byzantine period searched a monastery in Attica following a prosecutor’s order.

Three church icons were identified as those stolen from another monastery in a rural area in 2012. An additional four icons and wood-carved bema doors were found that had been stolen years ago from monasteries in the region.

