Swiss climbers rescued from gorge in central Greece

A Swiss couple was rescued by the Fire Brigade early on Wednesday after it got trapped at Geropotamos Gorge of Mount Oeta, west of Thermopylae, where they spent the night.

Their treck began on Tuesday afternoon and they alerted authorities through the 112 European emergency number after the woman injured her leg. Land rescue teams had difficulty finding them at their remote position. A helicopter located them shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The couple, experienced climbers who had trekked in the area before, spent the night there and were airlifted at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday by a Fire Brigade Super Puma whose pilot managed to enter the gorge.

The two were then transferred to the Hospital of Lamia by emergency rescue EKAV ambulance. [AMNA]