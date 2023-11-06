Train service from Larissa to Rapsani to resume

The train service between Larissa and Rapsani in central Greece is due to resume on Monday, the railroad’s manager has said.

Hellenic Train said that damage caused on that stretch of the rail network by a devastating storm in September has been repaired, allowing the connection between Thessaly’s regional capital and wine country to go back into operation.

It also announced the resumption of the 12571 bus connecting Larissa to the city of Volos on Thessaly’s coast until the track there is repaired.