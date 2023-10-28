NEWS

Greek-Indian cultural exchange program ratified

Greek-Indian cultural exchange program ratified

The agreement on the program “Cultural and Educational Exchanges between Greece and India for the years 2022-2026” was ratified on Friday by the plenary of the Parliament.

Deputy Culture Minister Christos Dimas stressed that in the context of extroversion and strengthening cultural diplomacy, “we are broadening and deepening our cultural relations with India, a country of direct strategic interest.”

“Our strategic priority is the utilization of cultural diplomacy as a tool for the promotion and extroversion of contemporary Greek culture. The level of cooperation between Greece and India has been upgraded to a strategic relationship and we are ready to broaden this spectrum in the field of culture as well. Our aim is to build bridges of communication and cooperation with India,” he said.

The program will cover a wide range of joint activities to promote the two countries’ cultural heritage.

Education India

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Government to present bill on private universities before year-end
NEWS

Government to present bill on private universities before year-end

Eight teenagers arrested for firebombing school
NEWS

Eight teenagers arrested for firebombing school

Thousands of pupils left without school bus
NEWS

Thousands of pupils left without school bus

Interest in Modern Greek studies declining worldwide
CULTURE

Interest in Modern Greek studies declining worldwide

Skirting legal hurdles to private universities
NEWS

Skirting legal hurdles to private universities

Pupils to sit test for next level
NEWS

Pupils to sit test for next level