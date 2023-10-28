Greek-Indian cultural exchange program ratified

The agreement on the program “Cultural and Educational Exchanges between Greece and India for the years 2022-2026” was ratified on Friday by the plenary of the Parliament.

Deputy Culture Minister Christos Dimas stressed that in the context of extroversion and strengthening cultural diplomacy, “we are broadening and deepening our cultural relations with India, a country of direct strategic interest.”

“Our strategic priority is the utilization of cultural diplomacy as a tool for the promotion and extroversion of contemporary Greek culture. The level of cooperation between Greece and India has been upgraded to a strategic relationship and we are ready to broaden this spectrum in the field of culture as well. Our aim is to build bridges of communication and cooperation with India,” he said.

The program will cover a wide range of joint activities to promote the two countries’ cultural heritage.