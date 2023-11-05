Money from tax evasion to return to society, says PM

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated on Sunday that the government is adamant against tax injustice and the tackling of tax evasion. In the weekly government report, Mitsotakis said that “the money from tax evasion will return to the society for a better health system, more education funding, more effective public security and defense, and greater support to new families.”

Additionally, Mitsotakis presented the Independent Statistical Authority’s (ELSTAT) recent report according to which unemployment dropped to 10 percent in September 2023. “Greece gradually becomes a more fair country with fewer inequalities,” he said.