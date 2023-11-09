24,000 applications for Youth Pass on first day

Authorities have said that they received 24,000 applications for the Youth Pass in 16 hours.

The platform, which opened Thursday morning, concerns the financial assistance of €150 to approximately 200,000 young people aged 18 and 19.

The pass comes in the form of a digital debit card which beneficiaries can use for services in the fields of culture, tourism and transport.

Applicants can submit their applications either through the vouchers.gov.gr site or through their local citizens advice bureau (KEP) until December 5.

Beneficiaries will receive the financial assistance by December 13.