Man arrested in relation to soccer fan’s death

Police have arrested a man, an AEK fan, and are continuing to investigate his possible involvement in the stabbing of football fan Michalis Katsouris in August.

Katsouris, 29, was fatally stabbed by unknown persons during a clash between rival football hooligans.

Security camera footage shows the suspect running alongside Katsouris and colliding with him while being chased by Dinamo Zagreb and Panathinaikos hooligans.

He was subsequently injured and hospitalized with broken arms and legs and has also given evidence as a witness.

Police are keen to obtain a DNA sample from him so as to compare it with an orphan DNA sample found on a knife from the scene of the fight that also contains traces of Katsouris’ blood.

The suspect is expected to be held on remand as there is an outstanding conviction against him for his involvement in the clashes between AEK and PAOK fans at the Greek Cup match in Volos in May.