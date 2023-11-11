Mitsotakis to meet Scholz in Berlin on Tuesday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet on Tuesday with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, German deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann announced on Friday.

According to Hoffmann, the agenda of the meeting includes bilateral and European policy issues and issues related to security policy. The talks will be followed by a joint press conference.

On Monday evening, Mitsotakis will attend a dinner hosted by European Council President Charles Michel at the Chancellery in Berlin as part of his initiative for a series of “Strategic Agenda” consultations with smaller groups of EU leaders.