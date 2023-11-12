Officers at stadiums to get allowance

The government plans to give an allowance to police officers who are in charge of checks at sports stadiums, as announced by the minister of citizen protection, Giannis Oikonomou, while speaking to Skai Television.

“Police officers, among other civil servants and officials, will benefit from the increases we will have from January,” he said.

“The best that can be done for the Hellenic Police, within the framework of the country’s budgetary needs, will be done,” he added, noting that the ministry is in advanced discussions with the Ministry of Finance to have an allowance for the police officers who are in the field, for conducting police checks in the stadiums.

“It is something that is fair. They are burdened with a service that is very important, it is a regularity for people who are in the riot police, in other services of the measures. We are in very mature discussions with the Ministry of Finance to have an additional payment for this service,” the minister said.

Referring to the cameras that will be placed on the uniforms of the police officers, Oikonomou announced that the tender will be put out for public consultation on Monday. Cameras will be carried by over 2,500-3,000 police officers who will be in the field and in patrol cars.

He also said the plans to install fixed cameras at various locations is also moving forward.

“There is a working group that is working on specifications, points and violations that we want to see. We are in full cooperation with the Data Protection Authority,” he said.

The ministry, he explained, is also drawing on the experience of foreign capitals regarding the controversial locations where cameras need to be installed. “We are having extensive discussions with the British, who have the best management in this field, to move in this direction,” he said.