Mitsotakis-Scholz talks to focus on economy, migration, energy, Mideast crisis

Economy, migration, energy, and the Israel-Hamas conflict will form the core agenda items for the talks between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Tuesday. 

According to Greek government sources, Mitsotakis aims to convey the message during his visit that Greece has successfully moved beyond the years of crisis. Economic issues, both on a bilateral and European level, will be a focal point of the discussions.

The meeting takes place amid ongoing negotiations on the EU’s new fiscal rules. Athens is actively seeking increased resources for addressing migration challenges, adapting to climate change, and tackling natural disasters.

Additionally, the two leaders are expected to delve into the issue of energy, particularly emphasizing interconnectivity. Government sources underline that Greece functions as a key energy transfer hub in the South-North corridor, serving as a bridge between Europe, the Middle East, and the Eastern Mediterranean, extending to Ukraine. The country aims to play a crucial role as a provider of energy security in the broader region.

Mitsotakis and Scholz are also anticipated to share perspectives on regional and international developments, placing special emphasis on the situations in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean, the Western Balkans, recent developments in Ukraine, and all European matters in anticipation of the European Council meeting in December.

The Tuesday meeting with Scholz will be held at 11 a.m. On Monday, Mitsotakis, arriving in Berlin on the same day, is scheduled to meet with Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany’s main opposition Christian Democrats (CDU), at 5.30 p.m.

Diplomacy

