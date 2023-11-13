NEWS

Livestream: A conversation with Greek FM Gerapetritis

Livestream: A conversation with Greek FM Gerapetritis
Screen grab from the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF) live feed.

The German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF) is hosting a conversation with Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis in Brussels.

The conversation, which is moderated by GMF Vice President Ian Lesser, takes place against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict, as well as the evolving challenges to the global order. It aims to delve into the fresh perspectives of Greek foreign policy and examine the prospects for European and transatlantic cooperation.

The hybrid event is organized in collaboration with the Alexander Philon Fund for Transatlantic Partnership and Greek newspaper Kathimerini.  

The German Marshall Fund of the United States is a nonpartisan public policy think tank that specializes in fostering relations between the US and Europe. Established in 1972 as a tribute to the Marshall Plan by the late Swiss-born American academic and philanthropist Guido Goldman, the organization is headquartered in Washington, DC, and has offices in Berlin, Brussels, Ankara, Belgrade, Bucharest, Paris and Warsaw. 

Diplomacy Online

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece-Turkey to discuss Confidence Building Measures
NEWS

Greece-Turkey to discuss Confidence Building Measures

Mitsotakis-Scholz talks to focus on economy, migration, energy, Mideast crisis
NEWS

Mitsotakis-Scholz talks to focus on economy, migration, energy, Mideast crisis

Athens, Nicosia on same page regarding Cyprus, Middle East
NEWS

Athens, Nicosia on same page regarding Cyprus, Middle East

Mitsotakis to meet Scholz in Berlin on Tuesday
NEWS

Mitsotakis to meet Scholz in Berlin on Tuesday

Greece sets up first barrier to Albania
NEWS

Greece sets up first barrier to Albania

Turkey discussed more aid trucks for Gaza with US Blinken
NEWS

Turkey discussed more aid trucks for Gaza with US Blinken