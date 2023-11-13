Livestream: A conversation with Greek FM Gerapetritis

The German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF) is hosting a conversation with Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis in Brussels.

The conversation, which is moderated by GMF Vice President Ian Lesser, takes place against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict, as well as the evolving challenges to the global order. It aims to delve into the fresh perspectives of Greek foreign policy and examine the prospects for European and transatlantic cooperation.

The hybrid event is organized in collaboration with the Alexander Philon Fund for Transatlantic Partnership and Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

The German Marshall Fund of the United States is a nonpartisan public policy think tank that specializes in fostering relations between the US and Europe. Established in 1972 as a tribute to the Marshall Plan by the late Swiss-born American academic and philanthropist Guido Goldman, the organization is headquartered in Washington, DC, and has offices in Berlin, Brussels, Ankara, Belgrade, Bucharest, Paris and Warsaw.