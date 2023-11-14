NEWS

Tons of unlicensed tsikoudia seized in Crete

Tons of unlicensed tsikoudia seized in Crete

Two Cretan producers of traditional tsikoudia, a clear spirit made by distilling grape pomace that is also known as raki, face hundreds of thousands of euros in fines after being caught without the proper permits.

The two producers were arrested in separate operations in the region of Iraklio, where one was operating a distillery in Moires and the other in Malevizi, as part of a crackdown on the unlicensed production of the spirit, which is ubiquitous on the island and made by hundreds of families for domestic use but also on an industrial scale.

Authorities seized 16.6 tons of tsikoudia from the Melvizi distillery and another 6.5 tons in Moires, with each undeclared ton carrying a fine of 12,500 euros.

According to the president of the Greek Association of Grape Growers, both units are licensed but were lacking a distillation permit from customs.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece must do more to combat violence against women, Council of Europe experts report
NEWS

Greece must do more to combat violence against women, Council of Europe experts report

DNA evidence could link AEK fan to fatal stabbing
NEWS

DNA evidence could link AEK fan to fatal stabbing

Officers at stadiums to get allowance
NEWS

Officers at stadiums to get allowance

Cybercrime exposure high, report shows
NEWS

Cybercrime exposure high, report shows

Dozens arrested, deported in Athens crime crackdown
NEWS

Dozens arrested, deported in Athens crime crackdown

Man arrested for torturing disabled victims, posting videos online
NEWS

Man arrested for torturing disabled victims, posting videos online