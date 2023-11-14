Tons of unlicensed tsikoudia seized in Crete

Two Cretan producers of traditional tsikoudia, a clear spirit made by distilling grape pomace that is also known as raki, face hundreds of thousands of euros in fines after being caught without the proper permits.

The two producers were arrested in separate operations in the region of Iraklio, where one was operating a distillery in Moires and the other in Malevizi, as part of a crackdown on the unlicensed production of the spirit, which is ubiquitous on the island and made by hundreds of families for domestic use but also on an industrial scale.

Authorities seized 16.6 tons of tsikoudia from the Melvizi distillery and another 6.5 tons in Moires, with each undeclared ton carrying a fine of 12,500 euros.

According to the president of the Greek Association of Grape Growers, both units are licensed but were lacking a distillation permit from customs.