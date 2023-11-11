NEWS

Dozens arrested, deported in Athens crime crackdown

[InTIme News]

Police have announced that 62 foreign nationals were arrested and deported for criminal activity in the center of Athens as part of an ongoing operation to crack down on crime.

The operation from September 26 to November 10 focused mainly on the areas of Agios Panteleimon, Kallithea, Acropolis, Kypseli, Omonia and Patission.

The arrests were made for forgery, property damage as well as violations of the laws on drugs, weapons and explosives.

The operation placed particular emphasis on individuals that were members of criminal groups active in the commission of thefts, drug trafficking, receiving and disposing of crime products etc. 

Crime

