Ambitious plans for country’s educational system

[Haris Akriviadis/AMNA/Education Ministry]

Deputy Tourism Minister Elena Rapti addressed a conference at the Education Ministry on the work of the Study in Greece agency, which aims to internationalize Greece’s university studies, titled “Reflecting on the Past – Gazing into the Future of Higher Education.”

“This is only the beginning,” said Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, adding that the institutional framework for the internationalization of Greek universities is already in place, along with facilitating instruments.

He announced plans for additional institutional reforms in the coming months to deepen this policy and establish more joint degrees, more research programs and end the state monopoly concerning Greek state universities, to create “a freer and better academic landscape, which will give us the potential to reach what we can achieve.”

