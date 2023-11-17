NEWS

Trust in TV and radio as news source lower in Greece than EU average

Trust in public television and radio stations as a source of news is lower in Greece than in the rest of the European Union, according to a Eurobarometer survey published by the European Parliament.

While 48% of European citizens trust most public TV and radio stations as a source of news, only 39% of Greeks do.

The report found that television and online platforms remain the main sources of news in Greece and the EU, but with Greeks relying on online sites more than their EU counterparts. 

When asked which media they most used to access news in the last seven days, 65% of Greeks answered television, 57% said online press and news platforms, 55% said social media platforms and 24% said the radio.

The local picture differs slightly from the European average, where television is the main source of news for citizens (71%), followed by online press and news platforms (42%). Radio and social media share third place with 37% each, followed by the print media, which is used by 21% of respondents.

The areas of most interest to Greeks in the media are national politics (57%), international affairs (56%) and local events (55%).

Facebook remains particularly popular in Greece, with 73% of respondents responding that they used the platform in the previous week, compared to a 63% EU average.

On the other hand, while the EU average for WhatsApp use is 62%, in Greece that figure is 17%.

Although not stated by the report, Viber is more popular in Greece than WhatsApp.

